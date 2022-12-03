Malyk Santiago Bio, Early life, Successful Career and Net Worth

Malyk Santiago is a popular American model and star who appeared in many guess campaigns. He is a well-known writer, model, actor, and social media personality in Los Angeles, California. The actor did modeling for Dolce and Gabbana, Armani, and Louis Vuitton. Now people recognize him all around the world being a model and influencer.

Early Life

Malyk Santiago was born on 29th October 1999. His birthplace is Beverly Hills, California, United States. His mother was a nurse administrator, and his father was an Air Force photographer. He also has two elder siblings.

Malyk started modeling when he was in school at the age of 10. He did amazing work and became a successful fashion model full of confidence.

He went to high school in Colorado Springs and studied there for four years. After that, he enrolled at Mesa Ridge High School and got a bachelor’s degree in 2018. Then he shifted to Los Angeles, California, and continued her modeling career.

Successful Career

Malyk Santiago was discovered by a popular modeling agency named “Wilhelmina Models.” Malyk is best known for his work with famous fashion brands Louis Vuitton, Armani, Dolce and Gabbana, and many more. Besides, he has a strong influence on social media, such as on Instagram he has more than 40000 followers.

Malyk was nominated as the social media star of the year in 2017 by Elite Models. On 17th January 2019, Santiago attended the London and Paris fashion week show. After that, a photo shoot campaign was revealed that was a collaboration with British model namd Chloe Ayling in the summer of 2019.

No doubt, he made himself an ambitious and hardworking model and achieved his goals. People were really impressed by him because he got successful at a very young age.

He really takes care of his health and lifestyle as he also hired a personal trainer who gives him 40 minutes sessions of core exercises and weight training. Malyk is now the chief executive officer and ambassador of the meal and shakes company ‘310 nutrition’ that he uses before 3 hours run on the treadmill in the gym.

Malyk Santiago’s Net Worth

Malyk has become one of the richest and most influential teenage fashion models. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Malyk Santiago is $60,000.