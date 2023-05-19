Marc Lukasiak: Early Life, Career, Net Worth and Other Details

Marc Lukasiak is Clara, Chloe’s father, and Marketing and Communications director at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburg. Here we will talk about all the details of Marc Lukasiak. Marc was born on 29th June 1975 in the United States. He belongs to the Snowy ethnical group. He is the director of marketing and communications at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburg. His wife’s name is Christi Lukasiak. Marc went to Gannon University, where he earned a degree in English.

Physical Appearance of Marc Lukasiak

Marc is attractive with his dark brown hair with blue eyes. The height of Marc is five feet and eight inches, and he weighs 78 kg. There is no other specific detail of body measurement available. Marc is famous as the father of Clara and Chloe Lukasiak. People know him for his impeccable sense of style, and he shares many pictures and videos on his official Instagram account.

People are curious about Marc’s relationship status, whether he is single or married. His wife, Christi, is well-known because of the original Dance Moms globally. Marc married Christi Liukasiak in 1998. The couple has two children name Clara and Chloe. Both are known as young amateurs and gained popularity while appearing in many movies and television shows.

Career

Marc Lukasiak’s popularity was raised as the father of two beautiful girls, Clara and Chloe Likasiak. The elder girl is very protective and has quarreled with Abby, owner of the bee Lee Dance Companion. He started his professional career as a reporter in 1999.

Moreover, he resigned from the position in 2002. Furthermore, he manages advertising and communication for the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburg. Marc is the Director of Marketing and Communication at the children’s hospital.

Social Appearance of Marc Lukasiak

The father of Chloe and Clara, has millions of followers under the username Marc Lukasiak. Also, he has a Twitter account under the username @MarcLukasiak.

Marc Lukasiak Net Worth

Everyone wants to know about his assets and all the value of money. According to reports, the estimated net worth of Marc is $1-5 million. Yes! he is living a happy and luxury life.