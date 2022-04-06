Journalist Matiullah Jan and Fawad Chaudhry exchange harsh words

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Journalist Matiullah Jan and Fawad Chaudhry exchanged harsh words during the press conference of Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in Islamabad.

According to the details, when Fawad Chaudhry started talking during a press conference in Islamabad, he was asked a question by journalist Matiullah Jan.

The journalist Mati Ullah Jan asked him a question about Farah Gogi to which Fawad Chaudhry said that he was not a journalist.

You’re just a YouTuber, a hired journalist. I will not answer any of your questions.

Journalists protested against the use of harsh language by Fawad Chaudhry and started chanting slogans against Fawad Chaudhry.

Journalists boycotted Fawad Chaudhry’s press conference and demanded that the press conference be resumed if he apologized. But Fawad Chaudhry did not apologize, to which the journalists picked up the mic and protested.