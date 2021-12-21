Maya Ali gets the influential woman Award of Filmfare UAE 2021

Dubai ( UAE News – December 21, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Top Pakistani Actress and model Maya Ali has been included in the list of influential women of Filmfare UAE 2021.

Maya Ali has shared a post on her social media account in this regard. In which she has informed her fans about this news.

In this post, it can be seen that actress Maya Ali has been named one of the most influential women of the year 2021. Maya Ali says she has always been in favor of empowering women.

Actress Maya Ali has thanked her fans for their continued support. She says that it is an honor to represent Pakistan on screen.