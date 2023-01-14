Meika Woollard Bio, Life, Career, Relationship Status, and Net Worth

Meika Woollard is a popular Australian model and influencer. She is a young star who was born on 21st April 2004 in Victoria, Australia. Her parents, Joh and Andrea, raised her along with two younger sisters named India and River. India always follows her sister’s steps in modeling.

Career Details

Meika began her career at the age of three for kids’ brands. After some time, she modeled for Kmart and Target brands for clothes and Sudo & Life for bags. Fans can see her in many popular campaigns, such as Witchery Kids, Tutu Du Monde, Kmart, Sudo, Myer, Cotton, Fred & Frank, Country Road, and many more.

She was twelve years old and signed a contract with the IMG Worldwide modeling agency, where she appeared publically. Moreover, she also featured in the L. A campaign and placed among the “ top 100 beautiful kids in the world.” She was working for the country Road brand and appeared in billboard commercials.

Meika has many projects at the age of fifteen. She appeared in a short drama film named Bluff in 2016. Besides, Meika performed in many music videos like Take Me Over and the official video for kids Fashion Week in Australia in 2014 called ‘the Little Runaway.’ She gave an interview for “Flawless Magazine” and had an excellent photo shoot. The same year, Meika appeared in Kid Flash magazine 2017 and became the most popular and followed model in Australia.

Relationship Status

Meika went to high school and lived a happy life. She faced many challenges regarding her modeling career and was often busy traveling. After high school, she enrolled in University. Now, she has become a business-oriented model.

Meika is single; no one knows if she has a boyfriend or not.

She is seen with Model William Franklyn Miller and has a lot of photo sessions together. Meika is active on social media and has more than 450k followers on Instagram and 19k followers on Facebook. She caught people’s attention and is now popular as Australia’s most beautiful teen model.

Meika Woollard’s Net Worth

Meika is a professional model who attended many fashion shows and was also featured in many modeling campaigns for popular brands. The estimated net worth of Meika is $800,000. She earns all the money from her modeling career.