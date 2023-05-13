Melissa Blakesley Instagram Personality Bio, Boyfriend, Son, Career, and Net Worth

Melissa Blakesley is a popular social media personality and influencer. People know her as Melissa Blakesley Instagram influencer, and Larry Fitzgerald’s ex-girlfriend. She introduces herself as a global traveler and fashion connoisseur. She always shares stunning pictures on her Instagram account, wearing sophisticated outfits and traveling to exotic locations.

Early Life

Melissa was born on 20th May 1979. She spent her childhood in America. She went to East Tennessee State University and got a bachelor’s degree. There is no further information regarding her schooling. Her parents’ names are Jean Blakeley and James Blakesley. She has three siblings; a brother named James and two sisters, Cherin, and Anna Blakesley. The beautiful Meliisa Blakesley is 42 years old. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Physical Appearance

The height of Melissa is five feet and eight inches. She has dark brown hair and grey eyes. She has an attractive figure.

Relationship Status

Everyone wants to know about her marital status, whether she is single or not. It also became a hot topic when she partnered with Larry Fitzgerald, an NFL player. Larry always came into the news because of his romantic exploits. Their relationship came into the limelight in 2010 and got the media’s attention. Moreover, Larry and Melissa started courtship in the early 2010s. They were also seen in many public gatherings together.

The couple also has a son named Apollo Fitzgerald. He was born on 23rd April 2013. Besides this, Melissa also has a kid from a previous relationship called Darion Dylan Blakesley. She never revealed any information regarding her former partner’s poor husband.

Career

Melissa Blakesley Instagram influence is a well-known personality on social media. She never talks about her bills or other expenditures. However, her ex-boyfriend is a hardworking NFL player and a proficient American football player. Maybe she received some net worth from her ex-boyfriend.

Moreover, Larry received some trophies like the Walter Camp Award for Best Player in the NCAA and the Chic Harley Award for Best Player of the Year in 2003. Larry was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in 2004. He is also known as a professional social media influence and superstar.

Social Media Appearance

Melissa is active on Instagram and has 34.4 k followers under the username @melissaxmaria, where she shares her beautiful pictures.

Net Worth

Melissa owns automobiles, homes, and many sorts of bank accounts. Moreover, her financial assets in stocks and bonds contribute to her net worth. She is also recognized as a global traveler and style connoisseur. We need to get information regarding her net worth. However, her boyfriend, Larry’s net worth is almost $50 million.