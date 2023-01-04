Mia Khalifa Net Worth, Bio, Career, and All Other Details

Mia Khalifa is a well-known Pornhub adult star. She always became the media’s attention because of her controversial behavior. People want to know about Mia khalifa net worth, life, career, and all other details. Let’s talk about it.

Early Life

Mia was born on 10th February 1993 in Beirut, Lebanon. She spent seven years at this place and then shifted to the United States. There is no information available regarding her parents and siblings.

Career and Controversial issues

Mia decided to start acting in the porn industry in October 2014. She gained a lot of success and became one of the most viewed actresses on PornHub. Moreover, in a porn movie, she showed up a hijabi girl who was performing a sexual act by wearing it.

On this, she received a lot of pictures where she was without the head. This act made her more controversial and brought attention, especially from the organization ISIS. She also got death threats from ISIS, but she did not show any fear. It caused a lot of stress in the porn industry, and she decided to end her porn career.

Other Controversial life of Mia

Mia always came into the limelight. She is a hockey fan, and in one of her favorite games, she got hit with the puck in the boob and posted on Instagram what happened and announced surgery.

After that, she decided on a career as a bookkeeper and paralegal. She hosted a show, ‘Out of Bounds,’ and after two months, she resigned.

Relationship Status

Mia is spending a happy life with Robert Sandberg; the couple has been engaged. The proposal was in the restaurant when Mia found her ring in a bowl by Smith.

Mia Khalifa Net Worth 2022

Mia Khalifa played a role in almost 21 adult porn movies. She earned a lot of money from this. Mia Khalifa net worth is almost $3 million.