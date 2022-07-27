Michael Polansky’s Net Worth. Is He Lady Gaga Lover?

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky came into the relationship in December 2019. They have celebrated their love ever since, and romance allegations started when they spent New Year’s Eve in Los Vegas. Let’s talk about Michael Polansky’s Net Worth and His relationship with Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga made her relationship official on her Instagram account after Super Bowl weekend in 2020. She uploaded a photo where they were cuddling together in Miami.

Who Is Michael Polansky?

Michael Polansky is an executive director of the Parker Foundation and co-founded with Sean Parker. he is also co-founder of some digital companies like Facebook and Napster. He served on the board of the Parker Institute for Cancer. Moreover, he went to Harvard University, majoring in Mathematics and Computer science.

Michael Polansky’s Net Worth

The estimated net worth of Michael Polansky is $600 million. They worked on many charity works through The Parker Foundation. He also started other charitable works and joined venture capital, founders fund, and private equity firm in 2010.

Parting Venture is a venture capital investment firm, and he hired him as a managing partner in 2013. Moreover, he also founded and served on boards of directors for movies such as Group Abe, Wishbone organization, Arsenal Bio, and Economic Innovation group.

He established the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy in 2016. It provides funding for cancer treatment research.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky

Gaga and Michael made their relationship public after a few weeks of dating. They spent time in Los Angeles. They were caught in Miami while kissing during Super Bowl weekend.

Michael was seen in the VIP section of the show with his mother, Cynthia. Lady Gaga also posted on Instagram, “ We Had so much fun in Miami.” The couple contributes to charitable ventures together and also fundraises during Covid19.