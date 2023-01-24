Mikayla Mico Bio, Life, Professional Life, and Net Worth

Mikayla Mico is a popular adult movie star and has been in this industry for five years. she became successful in the field of work and standout in the crowd. Let’s here talk about all the details of Mikayla Mico’s life. People are interested to know about her early life, professional life, how much she earns, etc.

Early Life

Mikayla Mico was born on 10th February 1996. Her birthplace is Florida, United States. She has natural beauty, and fans know her because of her porn industry career. Mikayla just started at the age of 18.

Professional Life

Mikayla Micro has a gorgeous beauty and succeeded in the adult movie industry. She began work in this industry in 2014 at the age of eighteen. Mikayla Miro has done work in many categories, such as POV, orgies, hardcore, and some weird scenes.

She never feels afraid to show her sensual and kinky side; therefore, she is watched and adored by the adult movie star. Mico has worked in many movies, and among these prominent movies are We Live Together, Cum Fiesta, Captain Stabbin, and The VIP.

Mikayla is 23 years old and has blonde hair. She has big breasts and a slim figure. Her body measurements are 32-28-38. Her bra size is 32B. She has several porn tattoos – a script on her right plank, on the upper right back, and a tattoo on her torso on the left side.

She has pierced nipples. Her height is five feet and five inches, and she weighs 50 kg. The famous websites which you can see here are The VIP, and I Know That Girl, Cum Fiesta, and Standard Teens.

Mikayla Mico Net Worth

Everyone wants to know how much she is rich. According to an estimation, Mico’s net worth is $550k. she is so young and will earn a handsome amount of money.