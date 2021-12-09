The other aspect of Faisalabad incident Video of women beaten

Faisalabad ( The breaking news – December 9, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Some of Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad members are of the view that there is other aspect of faisalabad incident video of women beaten and here is what they say.

In the area of ​​Faisalabad Police Station Millat Town, two women were fleeing from the shop after stealing mobile phones and cash in the form of begging when the shopkeeper chased them and caught them in another bazaar.

Stolen mobile phones and cash were recovered from them. A call was made to 15 Police on which the police directed the shopkeepers to stop the women thieves there.

At which some shopkeepers of the bazaar tried to stop and hold the women. The accused women, seeing the crowd gathering, started making noise in the bazaar and started pushing people to take the road.

Local shopkeepers resisted. When the women thieves started acting, the shopkeepers decided to keep them locked in the shop till the police reached and took them to the shop by force.

Whereupon the women began to tear and take off their own clothes and began to bend. Seeing the women naked, the shopkeepers left the shop and retreated. When the women tried to flee, some shopkeepers resisted and tried to send them back to the shop.

A few people present there made short clips of the incident and tried to misrepresent the incident. Police are investigating the incident with the help of CCTV cameras and statements from other eyewitnesses.

This is a record-breaking group that has been involved in such incidents in the city before. When the women are caught, they manage to escape by accusing the shopkeepers of harassment.