Mini-budget approved by National Assembly of Pakistan

Islamabad ( The breaking Times – December 30, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Finance Minister of Pakistan Shaukat Tareen presented a mini-budget of Rs 360 billion in the National Assembly, which was later approved by the National Assembly of Pakistan. The government received 145 votes in favor of the bill.

During the presentation of the budget in the National Assembly, there had been a great uproar from the opposition parties. Shagufta Jamani of Pakistan Peoples Party slapped on Ghazala Saifi of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

In the same frenzy, the Finance Minister read out the SBP Amendment Bill under the supplementary agenda before the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has termed the mini-budget as the “mother of all bombs” of the Niazi government.

In his statement Shahbaz Sharif has said that more than Rs 360 billion tax has been imposed on the nation in the mini budget and today the government has handed over Pakistan’s economic sovereignty and economic independence to the International Monitoring Fund (IMF).

Former Jamaat-e-Islami deputy parliamentary leader Liaquat Baloch has said that the mini-budget has imposed on the nation under the orders of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a shackle of economic slavery. The national economy of Pakistan is mortgaged.