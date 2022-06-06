Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal visits Mini Hospital Ghalla Mandi

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Khizar Afzal Chaudhry visited Mini Hospital Ghalla Mandi and checked the attendance register of doctors and staff.

He directed the hospital management to improve service delivery. He also reviewed in detail the facilities provided to the patients in the hospital.

He said that provision of best medical facilities was among the priorities of the government and all resources were being utilized in this regard.

He also reviewed the hygiene in the hospital and directed the hospital management to make better arrangements for cleanliness as well as further improve service delivery.

