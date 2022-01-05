Missing girls case Hearing in Supreme Court of Pakistan

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Jan 5, 2022 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) A case related to the disappearance of a girl was heard in the Supreme Court. The hearing was conducted by a three-member bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqir. IG Punjab appeared in the Supreme Court on a court order.

Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin while giving remarks has said that we have to go beyond the past, the present system of investigation has failed, there are also human resources along with forensics, if a good SHO had been appointed then the case would have been resolved. The girl has not been identified till today.

The court remarked that the state also had some responsibilities, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin remarked that they did not want to embarrass the officers, they wanted recovery of the missing girl, not miracles from the police. IG Punjab said that 300 cases of disappearance of women had not been traced till then.

Justice Maqbool Baqir while giving remarks said that IG Punjab had been given a big post by God and the state, he had to bring peace in these 300 houses.

The court directed that the parents of the children begging on the streets should also be traced. Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said that there was no place for mafia in our comfortable lives.

Later, the Supreme Court gave the police another month to search for Sobia Batool, who went missing from Sargodha.

Note: The post has been shared in the context of the disappearance of Adiba Mubarak from Chichawatni city in which the local police are facing the same problems. And the solution has also been mentioned by the judges.

Adeeba Mubarak is Missing Since November 22, 2021

Adeeba Mubarak, a 6-year-old girl who mysteriously went missing in 110/7R village of Chichawatni city, could not be recovered even after 43 days.

Poor laborer Mubarak Ali and his wife are wandering around day and night in search of their daughter. After 43 days, Chichawatni police has failed to recover the girl. Hopes are dying.

According to the police report, Adiba Mubarak, a 6-year-old girl, went out to buy eggs from an egg seller in the street after sunset and did not return for some time. ۔

The police station registered a case No. 908/21 of the girl’s disappearance on the complaint of the girl’s father Mubarak Ali and started investigation and arrested about 18 persons from the same village. But no trace found.

DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Hussain Baloch also visited the spot but after 43 days, the police still could not find the missing girl.

According to DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Hussain Baloch, investigations are being carried out from all angles to find the girl but this is a blind case. However, the police are still searching for the girl.

On the other hand, the villagers and the heirs of the girl expressed dissatisfaction over the police investigation and said that in such cases a high level committee is formed which resolves such high profile cases by working day and night.

But the police are using traditional methods to search for the girl and as time goes by the hopes of finding the girl are dwindling.

The girl’s parents, villagers and social organizations of the city have appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the missing girls incident.