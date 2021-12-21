Dubai Ruler ordered to pay $733 million to his ex-wife

London ( The Breaking Times – December 21, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) A British court has ordered the ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to pay 733 usd million to his ex-wife Haya Bint Hussein for raising children.

Princess Haya is the ex-wife of Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and step sister of Jorden King Abdullah. When she felt her life in threat, she fled Dubai in 2019 with her 2 kids. First she reached in Germany and then England.

Princess Haya Bint Hussein also has British citizenship, which led to her filing a case for child custody and expneses taking. The princess demanded 41.4 billion Pounds from the ruler of Dubai.

The London High Court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to pay his ex-wife $733 million.

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay 251 million Pounds in three months, with the rest to be paid through security bonds.