Monsoon Rains in Pakistan : A Serious Threat to Dengue Growth

monsoon rains in Pakistan continue from July 1 to End-September.

By Annie Sehar
DC Sahiwal Meeting on Monsoon Rains

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Khizar Afzal Chaudhry has said that the recent monsoon rains in Pakistan are a serious threat to the growth of dengue mosquitoes.

All departments should intensify their efforts for the prevention of dengue mosquito breeding and dengue surveillance teams should go door to door with more determination to eradicate dengue larvae.

He said that cooperation of citizens should be sought in eradication of dengue larvae and they should be provided awareness in this regard.

He was addressing a review meeting of anti-dengue operations at his office here. The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Supra and District Officers of all concerned departments.

He urged the health department teams to increase indoor and outdoor activities. Particular attention should be paid to parks, cemeteries, markets and other public places.

He said that it was not possible to stop the spread of dengue larvae without full cooperation of the people for which a full awareness campaign should be launched.

The public should be told to draw water from their homes, especially from rooftops, pots and open spaces.

He said that for this purpose the services of influential sections of the society especially scholars should be sought. Scholars in Friday sermons urge people to eradicate dengue larvae.

Annie Sehar

Annie Sehar is a Journalist and reporter for 'The Breaking Times', based in Europe.
Twitter Handle: @Anniesehar1
Twitter Link: https://twitter.com/Anniesehar1

