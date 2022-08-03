Morgan Simianer’s age, Bio, Net Worth, and Other Details

Morgan Simianer got fame after appearing in the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series, Cheer. The second season of the series aired on 12th January. People want to know about Morgan Simianer’s Age, net Worth, and all other details.

Fans were interested in Morgan when she performed in the Netflix series Cheer. She was born on 9th October 1997, in Corsicana, Texas. She received international acclaim for her performance in this series and was also nominated for Emmy Awards six times.

The series was set in the competitive world of cheerleading, and the Navarro college competitive cheer squad attempted to bring home the national championship. Morgan Simianer looks good; her height is five feet and one inch. She is young as Morgan Simianer’s age is 25 years.

She had a rough childhood and went to a hometown school. After her parents’ separation, her father married a new girl and shifted with her. Her mother abandoned her and her siblings, forcing them to live in a trailer. When his brother reached 18, he left the trailer to hunt for their own mother.

But, he also departed, and Morgan was left alone. She also tried to commit suicide. And felt so powerless and alone. At that time, her grandparents came to rescue her and realized the actual situation.

What Is She Up To Now

Morgan Simianer’s Age is just 25 years, and she suffered so much; in an interview, she said she would not return to Navarro college for another year because she had exceeded the three-year eligibility restriction. She started classes at Texas A&M, which influenced her decision, not to return.

Now, she lives in Dallas, Texas, with her boyfriend, Stone Burleson. Moreover, she also revealed that she is focusing on building her brand and spending quality time with her family ad friends.

Morgan’s Journey AS a Cheerleader

Morgan has her own life, and her grandparents love and support her to continue her dream of cheerleading. She had a lack of experience and skills when she arrived at Navarro. Well, her squad won national championships over two years.

Greg Whiteley is the director of the Cheer project. The series highlights the physical toll of the sport, like falls, injuries, and toughness. The coach Monica Aldama and Corsicana’s Navarro College cheerleading group became reality tv stars during the second season.

Morgan Simianer’s Net Worth

Her Netflix documentary series hit on the screen. She has become a social media celebrity. The estimated net Worth of Morgan is $1.5 million.

Relationship Status

As we said earlier, she is living with her boyfriend, Stone Burleson. They have been dating for a year. They live in Dallas, Texas, and have a good time together.

Social Media Appearance

Morgan Simianer is active on social media as she has 1.3 million Instagram followers under the name @morgannlyn, on Twitter 28.4 k under username @MorganSimianer, on TikTok 885.5k followers under the name @morganlyn97.