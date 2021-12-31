MPA PMLN Bilal Yaseen attacked in Lahore

Lahore ( The Breaking Times Lahore – December31 , 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) PML-N leader and Member Provincial Assembly Bilal Yasin has been assassinated in the provincial capital Lahore.

Bilal Yaseenis shifted to hospital in critical condition as a result of the assassination attempt.

According to media reports, two unidentified motorcyclists have opened fire on his vehicle on Mohani Road in Lahore. He is seriously injured in the firing.

It is said that as a result of the attack, two bullets hit him in the stomach and one bullet hit him in the leg.

Bilal Yaseen has been shifted to Mayo Hospital in critical condition.

Doctors say Bilal Yassin has been placed in the intensive care unit where his condition is critical.

On the other hand, after the attack, both the motorcyclists managed to escape from the spot.

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar Takes Notice of Firing on Bilal Yaseen

Taking note of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The CCPO has sought a report from the Deputy Inspector General of Operations, Lahore.

The Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed that the accused be arrested as soon as possible.

He has said that the best medical facilities should be provided to Bilal Yaseen.

Maryam Nawaz Reacts on MPA Blilal Yaseen Incident

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has requested prayers for the speedy recovery of Bilal Yasin.

In her message on micro blogging website Twitter, Maryam Nawaz has said that PML-N member Punjab Assembly and Nawaz Sharif’s loyal ally Bilal Yasin has been assassinated.

He was shot in the abdomen and leg but Allah has saved him. May Allah grant him speedy and complete healing.