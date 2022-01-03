Muhammad Salman Khalid given Additional Charge at Khanewal

By Arshad Farooq
Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Jan 3, 2022 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Deputy Director District Information Office Sahiwal Muhammad Salman Khalid has been given additional charge of District Information Office Khanewal.

According to the details, Muhammad Salman Khalid is counted among the hardworking officers of the Information Department Punjab. He was serving in the Divisional Information Office, Sahiwal.

It should be noted that Mohammad Salman Khalid is one of the senior and hardworking officers of Directorate General of Public Relations and he has previously served as District Information Officer in Rajanpur, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Khanewal.

