No-confidence motion : National Assembly Pakistan Session Resumes

Islamabad ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

The National Assembly session on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan has started after a gap of two days.

Opposition parties held a meeting in which Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Shahbaz Sharif and other opposition leaders participated.

Various options were considered in the no-trust motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan. Options to defeat the PTI government were also discussed.

It should be noted that the tumultuous session of the National Assembly of Pakistan has resumed today at 5 pm in the Parliament House after a two-day break. Action is expected on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser is not present today and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri is presiding over the session. Members of the Assembly will also present notices on matters of public interest and the concerned ministers will present their position.

Opposition Parties Prepares Strategy for NA Session Today

The United Opposition PDM has prepared the strategy for today’s National Assembly session. It has been decided in the united opposition meeting that Question Hour will be kept short.

No supplementary questions will be asked to save time. The opposition has decided not to respond to the rioting or drunkenness of government members.

Similarly, it was decided in the meeting that the Speaker should not be given any opportunity to adjourn the sitting. It was decided in the united opposition meeting that quorum should be maintained at all times.

On this occasion, Asif Ali Zardari named Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister of Pakistan and Rana Sanaullah as Interior Minister.

Shahbaz Sharif Filed No Confidence Motion Against PM Imran Khan

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A meeting of the National Assembly was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in which a no-confidence motion was moved by opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif. Later, the National Assembly session was adjourned till March 31, 2022.