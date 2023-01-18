Navi Rawat Bio, Career, Relationship Status, and Net Worth

Everyone knows the American actress Navi Rawat who is popular for her role in the tv series O.C and Numbers. she was born in Malibu, California. The date of birth, Navi, is 5th June 1977. Her full name is Navlata Rawat. She belongs to a mixed family, half Indian and half German.

The father of Navi is Indian, and the mother is from Germany. Currently, she is working in Los Angles, California. Let’s know all the facts about Navi Rawat. Navi Rawat was raised in Miami, Florida, and went to Miami County Day School. After that, she enrolled at New York University and earned an art degree.

Professional Life

Navi began her tv career by appearing in the tv series O.C. She played Theresa Diaz’s role and has a guest role in season one of series 24. After that, she portrayed in other genres and appeared in science fiction movies named Thoughtcrimes, Film Feast, The Project Greenlight, and many more.

Besides, Navi is well known because of her work in romantic and comedy movies. The talented lady is an actress and a narrator and covered hundreds of commercials and tv shows. Moreover, she worked as a spokesperson for Man Faucets.

Relationship Status

Navi Rawat has a peaceful and harmonic life. She has a husband named Brawley Nolte. They are living a happy life and keep their life away from the public eye. They met in Los Angeles and started dating.

After some years, they decided to exchange vows in a small ceremony along with friends and family. The wedding was held on the island of Tahiti. Before that, she had a meaningful relationship with Jeremy Sisto and dated him in 2004.

However, they separated after one year of dating. She is not a big fan of social media and keeps her life private. She always shared the importance of privacy in her personal and professional life.

Navi Rawat Net Worth

No doubt, Navi is a dedicated person and has played many successful roles in many series and movies. According to sources, Navi Rawat net worth is $600k. It is just her net worth without husband’s net worth.