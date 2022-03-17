Nawaz Sharif to return Pakistan in a Few Days, Javed Latif

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Pakistan Muslim League N leader Javed Latif has claimed that the nation will see Mian Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan in next few days.

According to the private Tv Channel Geo News, in a statement, Javed Latif said that Nawaz Sharif had left his case in the court of Allah.

He said that today Sheikh Rashid is talking about imposition of Governor’s Rule in Sindh, now this time too has slipped out of his hands. Governorship, dissolution of assemblies and talk of presidential system are a thing of the past.

On the other hand, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami, has said that their affairs have been settled.

According to private TV Channel Dunya News, Maulana Fazalur Rehman has said that it is our responsibility to provide security to the members. All I can say is that the PTI members have contacted the PPP and PML-N and are asking for protection to cast their votes.