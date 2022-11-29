Net Worth of Popular American Rapper Zellswag

Zellswag is a popular American rapper known because of his appearance in the season Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood. He appeared in four and six seasons. His full name is Rodney Lasell Shaw, but he is well known by the name Zellswag. He was born on 29th January 1988. His birthplace is Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is the newest and most popular addition to the #LLH crew. He has swag for all his own. He is also known as a chocolate stud, a stylist for years. Zellswag also worked with hip-hop television stars such as French Montana, Chris Brown, and Trey Songz.

Zellswag Net Worth 2021

Zellswag is such a popular personality, and we feel he has massive assets. But no one knows about his net worth. There is no specific data available regarding his net worth, but soon we will know about his total assets.

Relationship Status

When someone asked about his sexual orientation, he did not say anything about it. But he has been dating some females who got pregnant too. Now he is in a relationship with another male in the cast.