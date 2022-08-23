Nick Kerdiles’ Net Worth, and Relationship History With Savannah Chrisley

Everyone knows about the hockey player Nic Kerdiles who has an on-off relationship with Savannah Chrisley. They have been dating since 2017, and on Instagram, they announced their engagement on 24th December 2018. Let’s talk about nick Kerdiles’ Net worth and relationship with Savannah Chrisley.

It remained for two years, and Savannah announced the breakup. Fans were so disappointed as they were waiting for their wedding news. Their breakup premiered on the spin-off series growing Up Chrisley in September 2020. According to some rumors, they are dating again but want to keep things down low. Savannah said we both are trying to figure things out.

Who Is Nic Kerdiles

Nic was born on 11th January 1994. His birthplace is Lewisville, Texas. He has two siblings who were born in France. Well, after some time, the family shifted to Irvine, California. Kerdiles got his education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and played two seasons in NCAA Division.

During the season, he held the badgers to win the Broadmoor Trophy as the WSHA champion. Nic has been voted as the most valuable player of the WCHA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament 2013.

Moreover, he also became the first player of Orange County who play for the Anaheim Ducks. Well, after a year, in June 2017, the club resigned him with a two-way extension worth $650,000.

Also, he played ice hockey for US National Development Team, Norfolk Admirals, and San Diego Gulls. After one year, he signed two contracts with the jets. Nic left NHL and became a licensed realtor in 2020.

Nic Kerdiles’ Net Worth

Nic is a player, real estate agent, and entrepreneur. Nic earns a good amount of money from all this. Nic Kerdiles Net Worth is almost $2 million.

Social Media Presence

He is active on social media as on Instagram under the username @nickerdiles with 304k followers.

Relationship Status

Before Savannah, no one knows about his relationship history. He was featured in the show Growing Up Chrisleyduring dating Savannah. She is an actress and starred in Sharknado: The 4th Awakens and The Asylum.

She deals with a makeup line, and her makeup kits consist of Oribe Texturizing Spray, Too Faced La Creme Color Drenched Lip Cream, Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, and NYX Slim Lip Liner. Moreover, she also launched her clothing name with the name Faith Over Fear.