The Beautiful Sun In Nigeria – Poem by David P Carroll
The sun is shining so bright, And the sky is so beautiful
The Beautiful Sun In Nigeria.
The sun is shining so bright
And the sky is so beautiful and
Blue and the little birds are
Singing in Lagos
To and the fields
Are full of beautiful smiling flowers
And Nigeria is a beautiful sunny
Warm place and the rosy colored sky
Oh what a gorgeous sunny day
In Lagos today
And a warm gentle breeze
Blowing all day and my
Memories will never fade away
And I’m drinking my wine
In Nigeria today and I’m
Smiling and having so much fun
Im in the warm bright sun and
Memories to cherish and so much
Happiness and so much joy and
Everyone laughing with smiles on
There faces and I’ll always
Remember my sunny days
In beautiful Nigeria every day.
David P Carroll.