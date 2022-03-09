The Beautiful Sun In Nigeria – Poem by David P Carroll

The Beautiful Sun In Nigeria.

The sun is shining so bright

And the sky is so beautiful and

Blue and the little birds are

Singing in Lagos

To and the fields

Are full of beautiful smiling flowers

And Nigeria is a beautiful sunny

Warm place and the rosy colored sky

Oh what a gorgeous sunny day

In Lagos today

And a warm gentle breeze

Blowing all day and my

Memories will never fade away

And I’m drinking my wine

In Nigeria today and I’m

Smiling and having so much fun

Im in the warm bright sun and

Memories to cherish and so much

Happiness and so much joy and

Everyone laughing with smiles on

There faces and I’ll always

Remember my sunny days

In beautiful Nigeria every day.

David P Carroll.