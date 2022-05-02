Fire broke out at Nisa Beauty Cream Factory in Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Fire broke out at Nisa Beauty Cream Factory in Small Industrial Estate Sahiwal. The district administration started the rescue operation as soon as it was informed.

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Awais Malik reached the spot and started monitoring the relief work. All necessary steps are being taken to put out the fire. Rescue 1122 is busy on the spot.

The deputy commissioner said that the relief work was being hampered due to chemicals. Fire brigades are also being called in from other cities. Stay away from the scene to avoid civilian harm.