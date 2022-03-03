The Opposition Prepares the Draft for No-Confidence Motion

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The Opposition Parties of Pakistan have prepared the final draft for No-Confidence Motion against PM Imran Khan.

The draft has the signatures of 80 members. The draft states that the situation in the country has deteriorated and the Prime Minister has lost the confidence of the House.

The opposition has agreed to hold immediate elections if the no-confidence motion is successful. Opposition parties have barred their members from traveling abroad.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, leader of the Muslim League Q, a key ally of the government and speaker of the Punjab Assembly, has said that the no-confidence motion is in full swing. Something will come out of this pot.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former minister Abid Sher Ali has claimed that there has been a stir in Pakistan’s political arena.

In one of his tweets, Abid Sher Ali said: “It’s operation time.”

PML-Q leader and Federal Minister Monis Elahi had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the political situation and unity issues were discussed.