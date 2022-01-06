No One has the Right to Tap my Phone, Maryam Nawaz

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that no one has the right to tap my personal conversation and give it to a channel.

During a press conference in Lahore, the journalist asked that a call tape of her conversation with Pervez Rashid had come to light a few days ago. In the tape they used immoral language against journalists. Would they apologize for that?

Replying to the question, Maryam Nawaz said that first of all I should be apologized for tapping my phone. I would not respond to the conversation in my personal life. To a question, she said that she did not leak anyone’s audio call. If there were any audio calls, they had nothing to do with her.

It is important to note that DG ISPR held a press conference yesterday and denied any deal with Nawaz Sharif and PML-N. After that press conference and released audio tabs PML-N is thinking for hard lines against the government and the establishment again. Rana Sanaullah has used hard language in the press conference today.