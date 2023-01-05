Noelle Watters Life, career, Marriage, and Net Worth 2022

Noelle always came into the limelight because of her successful career. She is one of the most popular tv hosts and is also known as a fashion stylist. Let’s here talk about all the details of Noelle Watters’ life.

Early Life

Noelle Waters was born on 5th May 1976. Her mother’s name is Rosemary Inguagiato, and her father’s name is Peter Inguaguato. There is no information available regarding her siblings and education; we know that she graduated from Fairfield University.

Marriage of Noelle Watters

Many people also know her because of her marriage to Jesse. They met each other while working on Fox in 2002. So they started dating in 2002/2003. After a couple of years, they opened their relationship publicly and shared some mutual photos on social networks.

In 2009, they decided to tie in the knot, but we need to know when the marriage ceremony happened. Jesse and Noelle has two children, twins born on 4th November 2011. Their names are Elle and Sophie.

Divorce of Noelle and Jesse

After six years of marriage, it started to collapse because of alleged affairs that Jesse was having. There were rumors that Jesse had a relationship with another woman on Fox. Her name was Emma DiGiovine, and she was an associate producer at Fox.

Therefore, in 2017, Noelle decided to separate and ask for a divorce. In the file for custody, Noelle won, and then she shifted to Washington, DC, with her daughters.

Noelle Watters’ Net Worth

According to reports, her net worth of Noelle is almost $1 million. The annual salary is almost $100k. Most of the money he earned from her hosting and modeling career.