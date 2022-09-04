Nonso Anozie Game of Thrones Cast Star Back With ‘Sweet Tooth’ Series

Nonso Anozie is back, guys, and making an appearance in the fantasy series Sweet Tooth. Let’s talk about the details of Nonso, who is playing in this new science fiction series.

Nonso Anozie In Sweet Tooth

Nonso is playing the role of a wandering loner named Tommy Jepperd in the Netflix series Sweet Tooth. Robert Downey Jr is the producer, and his wife Susan is a dystopian based on the comic book by jeff Lemire.

This series is all about the world changed by a pandemic called “The Great Crumble.” It has clashed with the inexplicable emergence of hybrid babies born half human and half animal. Gus is a hybrid deer boy who spent ten years of his life in a secluded forest with his father.

He played the role of Tommy Jepperd, and he gives the boy the nickname “Sweet Tooth” to being given a chocolate bar. Gus and Jepperd embarked on an adventure to what’s left of America while exploring the answers in which the true meaning of home is included.

Nonso Anozie’s Bio

Nonso Anozie’s date of birth is 17th November 1978. Her birthplace is London, England. He has Nigerian Igbo descent. Nonso got a bachelor’s degree from the Central School of Speech and Drama in 2002. It was the summer year when he played the title role in King Lear. Also, he took home the Ian Charleson Award in 2004 in Othello.

Professional Life

Nonso appeared as a supporting cast in the BBC drama Occupation in 2009. After two years, the actor also played a Zomoran pirate and friend of Conan in ‘Conan The Barbarian’ in 2011. That was the peak year for Nonso when Nonso Anozie HBO series Game of Thrones was hit, and another one was “The Grey.”

Nonso joined the cast of CBS’s summer drama “Zoo” in November 2014. That was the novel-based story by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge. The series was aired on 30th June 2015.

Moreover, he appeared as Samson in the History Channel’s miniseries The Bible, Ender’s Game, and Dracula and as the lead in Cass. In 2011, his radio work n the BBC Radio 4 Classic Serial production of Edna Ferber’s Snow Boat.

Nonso was hired to voice Iorek Byrnison in the film Northern Lights in 2006. But, he was replaced by Ian McKellen before the film was set to be released. Moreover, he is active on Instagram under the username @nonso anozie and on Twitter under the username @nonsoanozie. Nonso’s height is six feet and four inches.