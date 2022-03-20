Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Sahiwal district administration has completed preparations for Pakistan Day 23 March and Jashn e Bahara celebrations. The ceremonies will be held at Mall Mandi Ground on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik.

Spring celebrations will continue on March 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebrations will begin with a special flag hoisting ceremony in which Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik will hoist the flag.

School children will also perform songs and tablo at the event. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik said that the highlight of the Spring celebrations is javelin throwing competitions besides traditional sports and cultural programs will also be a part of the celebrations.

He further said that preparations are underway to make these celebrations grand and in this regard he has directed to make best arrangements and make separate enclosures for families. Deputy Commissioner Awais Malik said that the people would be enlightened about the great cultural heritage of the region through Spring Festival.