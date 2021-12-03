Pakistan Embassy Serbia Social media accounts hacked

By : Arshad Farooq

Pakistan’s foreign office has released a press note that some unknown hackers hacked social media accounts of Pakistan Embassy in Serbia.

According to the details, an anti-government music video has been shared on the Twitter account of the Pakistani embassy in Serbia on Friday morning. The video title is: Ghabrana nahi hai

In another shared tweet, the user apologizes for sharing the video and writes: I’m sorry, Imran Khan, I have no option but to criticize.

It all started when anti-government content was shared on the social media accounts of the Pakistani embassy over the rising inflation and non-payment of salaries to the Pakistani Embassy employees in Serbia.

But the Pakistani Foreign Office says the accounts have been hacked. Therefore, the posts have now been deleted. The Foreign Office further clarifies that the messages posted on these accounts do not belong to the Pakistani embassy in Serbia.

About eight months ago, Saad Alvi uploaded that song “Ghabrana Nahi Hai”, on his official youtube channel. Saad Alvi is a famous singer, musician, record producer and songwriter.