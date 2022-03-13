No-Confidence Motion : PML-Q Decides Who to Support

Gujrat ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Pakistan Muslim League Q has decided who to support during the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in Pakistan.

According to the details, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid e Azam Punjab President and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi has said that it has been agreed that the present assemblies will complete their term.

In an informal conversation with journalists of Jeo and Dunya News, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the constitution and law are very clear in Pakistan.

The Speaker of the National Assembly must abide by the Constitution. We have made our decision about the current situation in Pakistani politics. Final consultations with colleagues on decisions are in progress.

Ch Pervez Ilahi has said that Pakistan Muslim League Q, MQM and Balochistan Awami Party are working together.

If we join the opposition alliance, we will resign from the ministries. Aun Chaudhry of Jahangir Tareen group has come for a meeting today and in the next two days he will also tell us about their support.

Pervez Ilahi has said that meeting with former CM Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif can take place at any time. Prime Minister Imran Khan should continue his efforts.

Opposition is agreed to make Ch Pervez Elahi Chief Minister of Punjab

The United Opposition has agreed to make Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Chief Minister in case of no-confidence motion succeeds.

According to private TV channel Dunya News, Pakisan Peoples Party has assured the PML-Q that after the no-confidence motion is succeeded, Ch Pervez Elahi will be made the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The senior PPP leader has conveyed this message to the Muslim League Q leadership. The Muslim League Q will make an important announcement in the next 24 hours. The PPP has also given all assurances to the MQM.

