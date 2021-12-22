PID to Hold Desert Qawwali Night Camp at Adventure Planet

Dubai ( UAE Urdu News Media Group – December 22, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The most popular facebook group Pakistanis in Dubai has completed its 100k followers on which its admin team has announced celebration at Adventure Planet.

PID desert Qawwali night camp Event Details are as under:

Time for the Blast Live Qawwali under the stars to celebrate the PID 100K members and New year.

07 January 2022 at 8:00 PM @ Adventure Planet, Desert Camp, Al Bataeh, Dubai

(From Meetup Point pickup will be done to the camp)

Rate 60 AED per person, 40 AED for below 12 years and below 5 will be free.

For Inquiries or sponsorship options call or Sponsorship WhatsApp +971523819916.

Register today to reserve your seat by this link : Register Here

The above link will lead you to a form having some questions and after submitting the form you will be notified about your participation.

About PAKISTANIS IN DUBAI facebook group

PID facebook group (forum) is not aligned to any political party. We believe that in today’s politics, many ideas are split between and even within all the political parties let it be any. Often we find ourselves agreeing on one platform but some topics break our mold.

Having said that, we might allow to discuss politics in a civil political debate but unfortunately we have noticed that these discussions often end up with arguments which further leads to unethical behaviour of the members.

We urge to have a clear vision of helping Pakistanis in Dubai with the hope that our beloved members will support us on this cause and they will not associate, arrange or promote any political or illegal activities in/through the group.

Last but not least

With all due respect, those who do not respect our voice, will be removed from the group.