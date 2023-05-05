Peezy Age, Early and Professional Life, Net Worth, and Other Details

Peezy is a famous and ambitious hip-hop rapper and artist. He is well known as Team Eastside Peezy. The full name of Peezy is Philip Glen Earl Peaks. Peezy did a fantastic job in rapping that turned into a pride of Detroit. Everyone wants to know about Peezy age, career, net worth, and all other details.

Early life

The famous rapper Peezy was born in Sacramento, California. His birthplace is Alabama, and he belongs to a musical family. He faced a hard time with his parent’s separation. The rapper was always interested in soccer as a kid. Peezy stopped playing because of his coach’s constant fussing. Peezy was kicked out of middle school and then went to East Side Cadillac Middle School. Once, his house caught fire to his miseries, and then he shifted to his father’s house.

He remained suspended for four months and then went to Cooley High School. Also, he joined Mackenzie High School for a short period. Then he dropped out of secondary school and finally found out about his love for rap.

Peezy Age, Weight, and Height

Peezy’s date of birth is November 5, 1991. At this time, Peezy age is 31 years. The weight is 78 kg, and the height is 5 feet and 8 inches.

Relationship Status

Peezy keeps his life mysterious; if we talk about his dating life, there is no controversy. Once he married and separated, he also had a son named Camden, born on December 23, 2010.

Career

The rapper started his career when he realized his rap talent. He worked so hard and became his muse. Team East Side, a rap group, nourished his struggles in rapping. Peezy released albums like Mud, Sweat & Tears, Number 1 Ghetto, and many more. He left jail to empire Boss Ghazi & $tacks of Casg. He was free from prison after serving 18 months. Once, he was robbed and shot near Michigan’s Gentleman Club.

Peezy Net Worth

Peezy proved himself a fantastic rapper. He made so much money from rapping. According to sources, the approximate net worth of Peezy is $330.

Social Media Appearance

Peezy is active on social media platforms. Fans can follow him on Instagram under the username @peezy_te, where he has more than 570k followers. Also, you can watch him on a YouTube channel named Above All, which has 950k subscribers.