Islamabad ( TheBreakingTimes – 25 November 2021 – Director Public Relations, Government of the Punjab ) Petrol Pump Dealers observe Nationwide Strike in Pakistan for their demands. During the strike of Petrol Pumps Association, the district administrations has been mobilized to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioners of all districts, the Civil Defense Officers are visiting the petrol pumps to make sure the supply of petrol. The Assistant Commissioners of the cities have also been given the task of monitoring the petrol pumps.

Petrol is being supplied at Jahaz Ground PSO Pump, Niazi Filling Station, Fred Town Sahiwal. PSO pumps are open in all cities to provide the relief.

The district administrations are keeping an eye on the current situation, Petrol Pumps Association and companies have also been taken on board. “All available resources will be utilized for uninterrupted supply”, District Administrations Spokesperson said.

On the other hand, like other cities of the country, petrol pump owners in Chichawatni, Sahiwal, Okara, Lahore and Faisalabad are on strike today. Almost all petrol pumps are closed and people are facing severe difficulties.