Pieper James: Contestant Want To Find Someone Who Is Confident

Pieper James is a competent contestant on the Bachelor For Matt James’ heart. He appeared on Matt’s history-making season on the first Black Bachelor’s franchise. People want to know about Pieper and Matt James’ details. We will talk about Pieper and Matt James’ zodiac sign, personal life, and other details.

Who Is Pieper James

Pieper James was born on 11th August 1997. The zodiac sign is Leo. Her parents’ names are Debra James and Roy. She grew up in Clackamas, Oregon.

She is close to her twin siblings named, Brooklyn and Ciara. The interesting fact is that Ciara and Brooklyn both are impressed by some sports like soccer at the University of Utah. Meanwhile, Ciara played basketball at Cal Poly Pomona.

https://www.instagram.com/pieper_james/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=1d76bf99-00e7-4e51-aa81-c1c3d6c98523

Pieper went to The University of Oregon and got a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology. After that, she went to DePaul University and got a master’s degree. She wrote on her Instagram bio, “getting my M.S to Avoid some B.S.”

Professional life

Pieper worked as an Assistant Brand Manager for Mercedes Benz The USA for one year, from 2019 to 2020. She became a Business development coordinator from March to June 2020. However, She has served as the President of Kellstadt Marketing Group since June 2020 in Chicago, United States.

Besides, she is an amazing model and is represented by the Q6Model & Talent based in the Pacific North West. Piere is the model for The Source Models, which lives in Florida, and 10MGMT is based in Chicago.

She always kept a low-key life. During graduation, she had one on one date with Matt James. Her partner, Matt James’ zodiac sign is Sagittarius. She wanted someone with confidence who wanted to know what they wanted in life because that was important to her. this all about the couple.