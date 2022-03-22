PM Imran Khan Thinking to Appoint New Army Chief

Islamabad ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) In the current political situation of Pakistan, there is flood of rumors everywhere. In such a scenario, there is a rumor that Prime Minister Imran Khan may bring in a new army chief to sabotage the no-confidence motion against him.

The Prime Minister has been warned on this issue along with other people by the angry PTI National Assembly member Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

According to the report of dailypakistan.com.pk , Dr Amir Liaquat has warned the Prime Minister that if he tried to remove General Qamar Javed Bajwa and bring in a new Army Chief, there would be severe reaction from across the country.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Dr Aamir Liaquat says that there are reports that the Prime Minister is going to appoint a new Army Chief. If that happened then the decision would be disastrous and I would have the most dangerous voice against it.

Aamir Liaquat further said that “General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the entire institution are respectable. From the Baloch Regiment to the post of Army Chief, General Bajwa’s services are unforgettable.”

“It’s not undemocratic to talk about the army chief because we voted for him,” he said in the video. Addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that PM has left those who are his own.”

The attack on Sindh House Islamabad has tarnished the image of our party. We have not stood for democracy. We became incensed and became extremists. Imran khan should condemn the attack on Sindh House.