PMLN Achievements for Pakistan

By : Alishba Hussain, Kamra Cantt

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sharif (PMLN) is the oldest party of Pakistan. It is the center-right conservative political party.

It is one of the three major political parties of Pakistan alongside Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It was established by former Premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif after the ending of the Islamic democratic Alliance in 1993.

Nawaz Sharif was elected as a Prime Minister three times, but it is really shocking that he never completed his time period even for the one time. Nawaz Sharif was elected as a PM in 1990 for the first time.

National assembley of Pakistan was dissolved by the then President Ghulam Ishaq Khan using 8th amendment. The power struggle war between Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Khan started on July 1993 , Sharif and Ishaq resigned under pressure from the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Nawaz Sharif was elected a a PM on 1997 for the second time. PMLN won with 2/3 majority. It secured 134 National Assembly seats while PPP gained 18 .

In may 2013, Nawaz Sharif was elected as a PM for the 3rd time. In 2016 , after the leak of Panama Papers Nawaz daughter Maryam was identified as the beneficial owner of two offshore companies.

In October , Panama paper case was taken by supreme court of Pakistan to investigate claims of money and tax by the Sharif family. Nawaz Sharif was removed as PMLN head in February 2018.

But along with all this PMLN has worked a lot for Pakistan. Here, I would like to share some major achievements of PMLN .

CPEC:

The Chinese president visited Pakistan and announced that the Chinese would invest $51 billion in Pakistan in which energy, infrastructure, security and economic development projects include.

Metro Bus Service:

The main achievement of Nawaz Sharif was Metro . Metro bus project was developed in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, and other cities. The project’s aim was to build a fast transportation network to central Asian region.

Orange Train Project :

It is said to be common man ride that will move through place where people with low income and living standard.

Laptops for students :

PMLN has given laptops to the brilliant students for their motivation .

In my personal opinion, if we compare PMLN time period vs PTI time period, PMLN time period was the golden time period for the Pakistan. Pakistan has achieved a lot in the time period of PMLN in comparison with PTI government, In last three years there is only inflation and people are dying due to poverty.

In short, if we want to become a developed country, we should follow the Holy Quran and religious rules for politics. And our leaders as well as public has to be sincere with Pakistan and our political system must be free of corruption and nepotism.

Long live: Pakistan