Police encounter in Okara, one dacoit killed another escaped

Okara ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) One dacoit was killed and another managed to escape in a police encounter at Chak 53/2L by Sadar police station Okara.

According to details, two unidentified robbers were fleeing after the robbery near Chuck 53/2L. The robbers came face to face with the police party on patrol.

Unidentified robbers opened fire on the police party. An unidentified robber was killed during the crossfire while another managed to escape.

A heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area and started searching for the escaped dacoit. Okara Police recovered illegal weapons and a motorcycle from the scene. A police spokesman said the dead robber had not yet been identified.