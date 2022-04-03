CJP Bandial Takes Notice of Political Crisis in Pakistan

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken the notice of current political crisis in Pakistan and has directed all political parties to ensure law and order in the current situation. Further hearing of the notice regarding rolling of Deputy Speaker will be held tomorrow.

According to the details, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court heard the notice regarding government steps. The court refused to issue an immediate restraining order against the government’s actions. Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that steps have been taken. Therefore, immediate orders cannot be restrained.

The court held that it was aware of the prohibition given in Article 5 of the Constitution. We have to see what is the status of Rolling Deputy Speaker. All political parties and state institutions involved in the no-confidence motion should ensure law and order. No one should try to take advantage of this situation.

The court issued notices to the Attorney General, Home Secretary and Secretary Defense and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

The Chief Justice remarked that everyone is fasting in Ramadan. Therefore, the hearing of the case is being adjourned till tomorrow.

It is to be noted that SC has taken the notice on two steps taken by government i.e dismissal of the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent approval of the president to dissolve National assembly.

PMLN to Accept SC Decision on Political Crisis in Pakistan , Shahbaz Sharif

PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif has said that his demand was not premature but transparent elections. We will accept the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the dissolution of the Assemblies.

Talking to private TV Channel Dunya News, Shahbaz Sharif said that an attempt was made to crush the plant of democracy and violate the constitution.

The no-confidence motion was supposed to be provocative today but the Deputy Speaker in a very crude manner obeyed the word of a minister and rejected the no trust motion. The malice of the government was obvious. Imran Niazi left no stone unturned in spreading anarchy.