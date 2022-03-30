Porn Star Carol Maltesi cut into Pieces in Italy

Italy (The Breaking Times – Arshsd Farooq Butt)

The mutilated body of Italian-Dutch porn actress Carol Maltesi has been found in Italy. The arrested neighbor admits chopping body into pieces and storing them into freezer.

According to The Telegraph, 26 years old Carol Maltesi was living in Milan, Italy. She was missing and last seen in January 2022. Her killer, 43 years old David Fontana was her neighbor. After killing porn star Carol, David kept replying to messages on her phone so that Carol’s friends and relatives would not miss her.

A local investigative journalist became suspicious, and his investigation led to David’s guilt, and police arrested him. David also identified Carol’s body after his confession. He dismembered Carroll’s body and put it in a garbage bag and kept it in the freezer. Police identified the body parts of actress with 12 unique tattoos on her body.

According to the report, the victim also has a 6-year-old daughter. She used to have a traditional job before the Corona virus outbreak, but when the lockdown caused her to lose her job, she set up an account on ‘Only Fans’ to run a kitchen and paid for her pornographic photos and videos with a subscription fee.

Sexy porn star Carol became so popular on the platform that she was earning an estimated 10 thousand pounds a month at the time.