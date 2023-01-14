Post Malone net Worth and Everything About His Life That You Want to Know

Malone is a popular American-born rapper and got significant popularity because of his net worth. His single ‘White Iverson’ got popular, which also gave him an open the door to the industry. People want to know about Post Malone net worth and other details. Let’s talk about it.

The real name of Post Malone is Austin Richard Post. He was born on 4th July 1995. His birthplace is Syracuse, New York, and then his family shifted to Grapevine, Texas. Malone was nine years old and did an amazing job as the manager of concessions for the Dallas cowboys.

Professional Life

Moreover, Malone became interested in music through the Game Guitar Hero when he was a kid, which inspired him to play guitar. Moreover, he became a member of a metal band for some time and gained some knowledge about production.

Post Malone became popular people of the country through Rolling Stone Magazine. Moreover, he made his first tape at school when he was only 16 years old and became famous in the future. At that time, he decided on his stage name ‘Post Malone, and recorded White Iverson after two days of writing this in February 2015.

His songs got millions of views on YouTube; the most hit one was Congratulations, which has almost 1 billion. Besides, he collaborates with many bug names, such as Kanye West, 21 Savage, and Gucci Mane.

Post Malone Net Worth

Post Malone got popular because he earned so much money from his music career. The net worth of Post Malone is almost $14 million.