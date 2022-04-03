Prime Minister Imran Khan Tweets after Dissolving the Assemblies

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has said that he is surprised by the PDM’s response to the announcement of general elections.

On the micro-blogging social media website Twitter, Imran Khan has tweeted that the opposition was of the view that the government had failed and lost its support and popularity among the people.

“Why are you afraid of elections now? Democrats always turn to the people for support. Isn’t it better for the PDM to accept elections instead of being instrumental in a foreign conspiracy to overthrow the government and destroying our national moral structure by embellishing the shameful markets of conscience?” Imran khan tweeted.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken the notice of current political crisis in Pakistan and has directed all political parties to ensure law and order in the current situation. Further hearing of the notice regarding rolling of Deputy Speaker will be held tomorrow.