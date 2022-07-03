Prince William Honors Princess Diana’s legacy on her birthday

Prince William honors Princess Diana’s legacy on her 61st anniversary. On this occasion, The Duke of Cambridge wrote heartfelt letters to the 2022 recipients of The Diana Award. He recalled his mother’s motivating spirit and discussed Princess Diana’s legacy.

In his letter to the recipients, William stated, “Congratulations on obtaining The Diana Award today! I am proud of your achievements since you are a member of an inspiring young generation that is making a difference in the world. Your experiences are extraordinary,” he wrote to the strugglers who had made a change.

When he discussed the amazing work of the recipients, he mentioned his mother in the letter “I appreciate your kindness, bravery, and unwavering resolve.”

My mother would be extremely proud of all of you because you are the epitome of her heritage.” The dedicated individuals who commit so much time and effort to helping those around them,” he stated, “are recognized as the best way to honor the birth anniversary of the Princess of Wales.”

Despite their difficult relationship in recent years, William and Harry came together this summer to dedicate a statue built in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden in honor of their late mother.

William concluded his letter by saying, “I hope that you stand tall in the knowledge that you are making a real difference and that you enjoy today’s ceremony – you deserve it!” William then added some words of encouragement.

