Prof. Dr. Sajid Mustafa Holds a Symposium on TB Disease and Treatment

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Prof. Dr. Sajid Mustafa, Head, Department of Pediatric Medicine, Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, organized a symposium in association with Pakistan Pediatric Association.

It was attended by a large number of senior doctors, post graduate registrars and house officers from Sahiwal, Okara and Bahawalnagar districts. The special guest of the function was Principal Sahiwal Medical College Dr. Prof. Imran Hassan Khan.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Israr Ahmed, Dr. Rafi Abbas, Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Dr. Rao Ashraf, Dr. Irfan Ehsan, Dr. Asim Ikram, Dr. Nadeem Yaqoob, Dr. Mujahid Hussain, Senior Registrar Dr. Muhammad Yaseen, Senior Registrar Dr. Jawariya Saeed, Dr. Umar Farooq were also present on the occasion.

The aim of the symposium was to raise awareness among doctors about TB in children and its treatment and to introduce better treatment methods.

Special Professor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Fahim Afzal informed about Congenital TB and its Diagnosis. He said that TB is a deadly disease and complete cure is possible only with timely diagnosis. He also elaborated on the precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

Prof. Dr. Ijaz A. Khan from Islamabad enhanced the capacity of doctors regarding modern TB treatment through video link and Prof. Dr. Ashraf Sultan answered various questions of the audience.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Sajid Mustafa said that incomplete treatment of TB often leads to increase in its complications. In the end, he also thanked the participants.

