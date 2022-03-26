PTI convoy leaves Chichawatni for Kamalia Jalsa

Kamalia ( Kamalia News Today ) PTI convoys have left Chichawatni city for Kamalia Jalsa. Rai Hassan Nawaz addressed the workers on this occasion.

Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan has said that Imran Khan is the representative of the Islamic world who has raised his voice for the honor of the Prophet. Imran Khan is a man who stands firm in the face of world powers.

Rates for potatoes and peas will also go down. Rai Hassan, a former MNA and district nazim, led a convoy of hundreds of vehicles to attend Imran Khan’s rally in Kamalia city. Rai Murtaza Iqbal MNA PTI, former MPA Waheed Asghar Dogar and former Chairman Baldia Chichawatni Rana Ajmal Khan are also present.