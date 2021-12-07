Punjab Prison Staff Training College Sahiwal Project

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – December 7, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Important meeting held at Punjab Prison Staff Training College Sahiwal, chaired by Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan.

Detailed briefing was presented regarding the activation of Punjab Prison Staff Training College Sahiwal. The Minister for Prisons, Punjab was apprised of the present status of the Training College and Central Jail Sahiwal.

“About 90% work of Punjab Prison Staff Training College Sahiwal has been completed.” Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan.

The residential area under construction will be completed in three weeks. Built at a cost of Rs 658 million, the Training college will be a great addition to the staff training.

Increasing the capacity of prison officers and staff is a matter of urgency. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary, Additional Secretary and IG Prisons Punjab.

Commandant and Deputy Commandant Sahiwal Training College, DS (Persons), DIG Headquarters also participated the meeting.