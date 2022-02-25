Woman Gang Raped in Raiwind Lahore

Raiwind ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) A woman was gang-raped in Raiwind area of the provincial capital Lahore. During the rape, 3 accused kept making tik tok videos.

A tragic incident has taken place in Raiwind area of Lahore where 3 persons raped a woman and made videos while raping the woman.

According to the FIR, the victim was searching for the job and she was raped when went to factory for interview. The accused Abrar, Waqas and Rafiq kept pressuring the woman to withdraw the petition. The accused are also making death threats.