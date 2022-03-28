Sheikh Rasheed Become Convinced of NS Politics, Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Senior PMLN leader Rana Sanaullah has said that the claimants of minus Nawaz Sharif from politics are now admitting that Nawaz Sharif is running all politics.

Reacting to the press conference of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Rana Sanaullah has said that it is not known what kind of global conspiracy this is against PM Imran Khan which even the peon ( Sheikh Rasheed ) is not aware of.

The conspiracy was hatched by the boss and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Imran Khan ate the heads of the youthias for two hours and finally took out a false letter and waved it.

Rana Sanaullah has said that the PMLN Long March has just reached Gujranwala, the color of boss ( Imran Khan ) and peon (Sheikh Rasheed ) has faded.

Imran Khan has to spend the rest of his life at Lai Nullah. These people should not expect to get more jobs. Let them keep their vultures to themselves. This faded color shows that the boss and the peon are very nervous.

PMLN Mehangai March is coming to Islamabad. On entering Jhelum, the march has been given a warm welcome. Upon arrival in Dina and Sohawa, the people and workers will welcome the PMLN march.

The Mehangai Mukao March via Gujjar Khan will reach Islamabad where party leaders and workers will welcome the leaders and the march.