Ray Romulus: Early Life, Professional Life, Career and Net Worth

Ray Romulus is a popular rapper born in the United States in 1982. He is recognized as a producer and songwriter by the Stereotypes, an R&B production group. Many popular singers like Lil Yachty, Iggy Azalea, and Justin Bieber have worked with him. Also, the stereotypes collaboration with Seven Streeter before I DO and Fifth Harmony’s delivery in 2017 and work so hard with Bruno Mars. Here let’s know all the details of Ray Romulus’s life, career, net worth, and other details.

Ray Romulus was born on 9th May 1982 in the United States. He graduated from high school. There is no information available regarding her studies. Furthermore, we don’t know about his parents, siblings, and relatives’ details. The zodiac sign of Ray Romulus is Taurus.

Relationship Status

The popular rapper has an amazing sense of style. His spouse’s name is Tracy Nguyen Romulus. They have three children; one son named Rafi and two daughters, Remi and Ryan. The couple always shares pictures on their official Instagram account. According to sources, his wife is Publicist and a prominent stylist. She has worked with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Professional Life

Ray Romulus began his career as a rapper. In 2007, his first picture came in the form of Danity Kane’s Smash ‘Damaged.’ Moreover, he is a producer and songwriter for the R&B production group. He won two Grammys as Song of the Year and Best R&B Song.

In the most popular songs, Stuck in the Moment, My World, Somebody to Love, My Worlds Acoustic, Stuck in the Moment, Never Say Never: The Remixes, and Stuck In the Moment included. In 2018, the most hit song was ‘That’s What I Like” with the efforts of Bruno Mars.

Social Media Appearance

The renowned rapper Ray Romulus has multiple followers on her social media accounts. He is active under the username @rayromulus, known for his stunning photos.

Net Worth

The net worth of all the capital is included in an individual or an organization. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Ray Romulus is $1.5 million. All the fortune comes from his rapping career.